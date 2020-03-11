ALLIANCE – “Preparing your Estate Plan” will be offered on Thursday, March 12.
The workshop will be held at 7 p.m. in the Alliance Public Library Community Room. It’s a topic people tend to put off or ignore but it’s one of the most important things you can do to ensure a more secure future for yourself and generations to come. The presentation will include topics such as what to consider when creating a will, benefits of trusts in estate planning, how to reduce taxes on your estate and how insurance can help protect your family.
To register, please call 308-629-1192 by March 12. Refreshments will be provided by the Alliance Public Library Foundation.
