LINCOLN, Neb. – Prescribed burns are planned this spring on some Nebraska Game and Parks Commission wildlife management areas (WMA), state parks (SP), state recreation areas (SRA) and state historical parks (SHP) where weather conditions allow.

Historically, wildlife habitats were shaped by wildfires that occurred throughout the year. Burns can help set back undesirable plants that invade native woodlands and prairies, as well as other grass and wooded areas. Eastern red cedar trees, honey locust, buckbrush, sumac, dogwood, and other undesirable deciduous trees and shrubs can be managed with the help of burns.

Prescribed burning, if used in conjunction with grazing, can set back smooth brome and Kentucky bluegrass, increase diversity in grasslands and improve habitat for wildlife. Burned acres often become more attractive to wildlife species and for some species this effect is immediate. The long-term effects on wildlife habitat are much better if prescribed burning is used as a management tool than if habitat is not burned.

Burning throughout the year allows habitat managers to spread their workload out and positively impact more acres. Burns will be conducted this spring and some of those not completed will be attempted this fall as weather conditions allow on the following areas:

Prescribed burns coming up in the Northwest District:

Dawes County — Bordeaux Creek WMA, Chadron Creek Ranch WMA, Ponderosa WMA; Morrill County — Arnold Trupp WMA; Scotts Bluff County — Kiowa WMA, Nine Mile Creek WMA; Sioux County — Gilbert-Baker WMA, Peterson WMA.