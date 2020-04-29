PUBLIC RECORD: April 29

Gering Police Department

Jan. 13

7:31 a.m. — In the 1900 block of R Street, the Gering Police Department received a report of a stolen motor vehicle.

2:02 p.m. — An officer was dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Sixth Street in reference to a disturbance. The communications advised that a male subject was refusing to leave the residence. No arrests or citations were noted in the media report.

4:28 p.m. — In the 600 block of O Street, police investigated a report of vandalism to a vehicle. A driver’s door window had been shattered.

Jan. 15

9:55 a.m. — Gering police were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of Pappas Boulevard. A resident reported a stolen vehicle and a 16-year-old boy as a runaway. 5:15 p.m. — In the 1100 block of Sixth Street, police arrested Kassi Onstott on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.

10:48 p.m. — In the 2300 block of Pacific Boulevard, police investigated a disturbance. Additional details weren’t available.

Jan. 17

8:59 p.m. — Police arrested Abel Trejo, 22, was arrested on three Scotts Bluff County warrants.

Jan. 19

1:13 a.m. — In the 2200 block of 21st Street, Derek Henkel, 28, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test.

12:33 p.m. — Police investigated a report of vandalism in the 500 block of P Street. Damages were estimated at $400.

Jan. 20

2:17 a.m. — At Loaf N Jug, 2015 Tenth St., police officers investigated a report of theft.

12:59 p.m. — In the 100 block of K Street, police investigated a disturbance. Brandon Roy, 42, was arrested on charges of third-degree assault and disturbing the peace.

Jan. 21

8:38 a.m. — Police investigated a report of vandalism, estimated at $500, in the 00 block of Elmwood Grove.

7:27 p.m. — At Oregon Trail Park, police investigated vandalism.

9:06 p.m. — In the 300 block of L Street, police arrested Kacie Hrasky, 33, on a charge of trespassing.

Jan. 22

11:52 a.m. — Gering Police were contacted regarding an investigation by the Colorado Division of Securities. An investigation is ongoing.

Jan. 23

1:35 p.m. — In the 1200 block of Tenth Street, Fresh Foods, police investigated a report of theft.

2:32 p.m. — In the 800 block of Tenth Street, police arrested Carl Thomas on a charge of driving under the influence.

Jan. 24

6:20 a.m. — Police investigated a report of vandalism in the 1900 block of P Street. Police also investigated a report of vandalisms in the 300 and 400 blocks of N Street.

4:36 p.m. — In the 1200 block of Tenth Street, police investigated a report of theft by shoplifting.

6:36 p.m. — Gering Police investigated a report of vandalism in the 1800 block of Third Street.

Jan. 25

5:14 a.m. — Police investigated a disturbance in the 1300 block of Tenth Street.

6:42 a.m. — Police investigated a disturbance in the 800 block of K Street, Damend Romero, 28, was arrested on charges of third-degree assault and disturbing the peace.

10:59 p.m. - In the 1800 block of P Street, police investigated a disturbance. Brandy Randall, 40, was arrested on charges of disturbing the peace and resisting arrest.

Jan. 26

12:59 a.m. — At Ninth and M Street, police stopped a vehicle after allegedly observing a bottle being thrown from a vehicle. Police cited Windy Groskopf, 43, on a charge of possession of an open container and littering and Kaitlin McCormick, 27, on a charge of possession of an open container.

