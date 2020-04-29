PUBLIC RECORD: April 29

Gering Police Department
Jan. 13
7:31 a.m. — In the 1900 block of R Street, the Gering Police Department received a report of a stolen motor vehicle.
2:02 p.m. — An officer was dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Sixth Street in reference to a disturbance. The communications advised that a male subject was refusing to leave the residence. No arrests or citations were noted in the media report.
4:28 p.m. — In the 600 block of O Street, police investigated a report of vandalism to a vehicle. A driver’s door window had been shattered.
Jan. 15
9:55 a.m. — Gering police were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of Pappas Boulevard. A resident reported a stolen vehicle and a 16-year-old boy as a runaway. 5:15 p.m. — In the 1100 block of Sixth Street, police arrested Kassi Onstott on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.
10:48 p.m. — In the 2300 block of Pacific Boulevard, police investigated a disturbance. Additional details weren’t available.
Jan. 17
8:59 p.m. — Police arrested Abel Trejo, 22, was arrested on three Scotts Bluff County warrants.
Jan. 19
1:13 a.m. — In the 2200 block of 21st Street, Derek Henkel, 28, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test.
12:33 p.m. — Police investigated a report of vandalism in the 500 block of P Street. Damages were estimated at $400.
Jan. 20
2:17 a.m. — At Loaf N Jug, 2015 Tenth St., police officers investigated a report of theft.
12:59 p.m. — In the 100 block of K Street, police investigated a disturbance. Brandon Roy, 42, was arrested on charges of third-degree assault and disturbing the peace.
Jan. 21
8:38 a.m. — Police investigated a report of vandalism, estimated at $500, in the 00 block of Elmwood Grove.
7:27 p.m. — At Oregon Trail Park, police investigated vandalism.
9:06 p.m. — In the 300 block of L Street, police arrested Kacie Hrasky, 33, on a charge of trespassing.
Jan. 22
11:52 a.m. — Gering Police were contacted regarding an investigation by the Colorado Division of Securities. An investigation is ongoing.
Jan. 23
1:35 p.m. — In the 1200 block of Tenth Street, Fresh Foods, police investigated a report of theft.
2:32 p.m. — In the 800 block of Tenth Street, police arrested Carl Thomas on a charge of driving under the influence.
Jan. 24
6:20 a.m. — Police investigated a report of vandalism in the 1900 block of P Street. Police also investigated a report of vandalisms in the 300 and 400 blocks of N Street.
4:36 p.m. — In the 1200 block of Tenth Street, police investigated a report of theft by shoplifting.
6:36 p.m. — Gering Police investigated a report of vandalism in the 1800 block of Third Street.
Jan. 25
5:14 a.m. — Police investigated a disturbance in the 1300 block of Tenth Street.
6:42 a.m. — Police investigated a disturbance in the 800 block of K Street, Damend Romero, 28, was arrested on charges of third-degree assault and disturbing the peace.
10:59 p.m. - In the 1800 block of P Street, police investigated a disturbance. Brandy Randall, 40, was arrested on charges of disturbing the peace and resisting arrest.
Jan. 26
12:59 a.m. — At Ninth and M Street, police stopped a vehicle after allegedly observing a bottle being thrown from a vehicle. Police cited Windy Groskopf, 43, on a charge of possession of an open container and littering and Kaitlin McCormick, 27, on a charge of possession of an open container.
Information in this section is obtained through the above listed agencies. Any questions regarding the content should be addressed to those agencies.
