Scotts Bluff County Court

June 4

Rueben Mendez, 29, was sentenced to 10 days jail, two years license revocation and fined $50 on a charge of driving during revocation.

June 7

Wyatt J. Holcomb, 24, was fined $449 on charges of possession of marijuana (less than an ounce) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

John M. Roche, 31, was fined $150 on a charge of driving under suspension.

Alexander Perez, 50, was sentenced to seven days in jail and fined $118.64 on a charge of disorderly conduct.

David Iron Bear, 30, was sentenced to seven days in jail and fined $51 on a charge of theft by taking.

Christopher Torres Jr., 25, was sentenced to five days in jail and fined $50 on charges of disturbing the peace and second-degree trespassing.

Austin C. Gonzales, 20, was fined $224 on a charge of no operator’s license and careless driving.

Steve Serrato, 32, was fined $651.32 on a charge of committing child abuse negligently.

A charge of third-degree assault against Genavive Rocha, 33, was dismissed.

Silva Baeza, 20, was fined $300 on charges of driving under suspension and no proof of insurance.

June 11

Victoria Seibert, 26, was fined $350 on a charge of reckless driving.

Edward Blanco Sr., 56, was fined $302 on charges of no operator’s license, no proof of insurance and no proof of ownership.

Alejandro Reyes, 29, was sentenced to 90 days in jail and fined $50 on a charge of obstructing a police officer.

Stacey Roche, 51, was sentenced to six days in jail and fined $50 on a charge of disturbing the peace.

Savannah Kidd, 20, was sentenced to four months probation on a charge of third-degree domestic assault.

Amy Olsen, 32, was fined $349 on a charge of possession of marijuana.

John D. Heil, 43, was fined $749 on a charge of second-degree forgery.

Paulina Gutierrez, 22, was sentenced to six days in jail and fined $52 on a charge of theft by shoplifting.

Erin McCoy, 44, was fined $300 on a charge of disturbing the peace.

June 12

Logan J. Willemsma, 33, was sentenced to nine months probation, 60 days license revocation and fined $975 on a charge of driving under the influence.

June 13

Drue Windhorst, 46, was sentenced to 30 days in jail, one year license revocation and fined $627 on a charge of driving under the influence.

Brad Sibal, 21, was sentenced to 11 months in jail and fined $60 on a charge of resisting arrest.

Martin Palomo, 48, was sentenced to 15 days in jail and fined $54 on two counts of criminal mischief.

Michael A. Allbaugh, 30, was sentenced to nine months probation, 60 days license revocation and fined $880 on a charge of driving under the influence.

Norman L. Red Bear, 46, was sentenced to 30 days in jail, one year license revocation and fined $50 on a charge of driving during revocation and failure to appear.

Alyssa Graupensperger, 28, was sentenced to eight days in jail and fined $50 on a charge of second-degree trespassing.

Casey R. Conrad, 29, was sentenced to six months probation, 60 days license revocation and fined $830 on two counts of refusal to submit to pretest and test.

Gering Police Department

June 12

12:26 a.m. — Gering Police investigated a report of vandalism to a building in the 1200 block of U Street.

June 15

12:38 a.m. — In the 2600 block of 10th Street, police arrested Glen Nelson, 50, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3:14 a.m. — At Five Rocks Road and U Street, police arrested Trey Brown, 26, on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

10:42 a.m. — Gering Police investigated a report of vandalism in the 1600 block of Spoke Drive.

June 16

2:37 a.m. — Gering Police took a report of a theft from a vehicle. Investigation is ongoing.

9:13 a.m. — Police executed a search warrant in the 700 block of M Street. Santos Gutierrez, 36, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.