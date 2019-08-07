Scottsbluff Police Department

June 24

2:29 p.m. — At the intersection of W. 33rd Street and Avenue I, two drivers allegedly drove around an officers as he directed traffic away from a motorcycle accident. The drivers, Logan Weiss, and Chad Weiss, were cited on charges of failure to obey an officer directing traffic.

6:33 p.m. — In the 1300 block of Seventh Avenue, police responded to a report of a domestic assault. Amber Schillereff, 30, was arrested on a charge of domestic assault.

June 25

8:54 a.m. — Police investigated an adult protective services report. After investigation, it was determined the report was unfounded.

1:17 p.m. — At 16th Avenue and Arlene Lane, officers were dispatched to a report of a rock being thrown through a car window. As a result of the investigation, Eli Aguilar, 38, was arrested on charges of possession of Open Container of Alcohol and Criminal Mischief.

June 26

4:09 p.m. — In the 1500 block of Seventh Avenue, officers contacted Kimberly Kershaw (Andrew), 40. Kershaw was arrested on three Scotts Bluff County warrants.

10:46 a.m. — An officer investigated a non-injury collision on the Tenth Street Bridge. Driver Kara Smalling, 52, was cited on a charge of careless driving.

10:48 a.m. — An officer investigated a child abuse and neglect intake in the 00 block of Terry Boulevard.

1:22 p.m. — In the 2500 block of Circle Drive, police investigated a report of fraudulent activity.

1:57 p.m. — In the 1500 block of E. 18th Street, police investigated a non-injury collision. Driver Katherine Santos, 63, was cited for leaving the scene of a non injury accident, no operator’s license, and careless driving.

3:39 p.m. — In the 1400 block of Avenue N, Lacey Palmer, 22, was arrested on a charge of third-degree domestic assault.

Scotts Bluff County Court

June 19

Santos de los Santos, 43, was sentenced to 30 days jail, 2 year license revocation, 24 months probation and fined $1,800 on a charge of driving under the influence, third offense.

Edwin Janis, 51, was sentenced to 40 days in jail and fined $50 on a charge of false reporting.

John Dunn, 30, was sentenced to 15 days in jail and fined $50 on a charge of failing to appear.

Rene Telesforo Valdivia, 51, was sentenced to three days jail and fined $450 on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespassing, second-degree.

Brad Sibal, 23, was sentenced to 450 days jail and fined $1,460 on 15 counts of violating a protection order.

June 21

Juan Bravo, 19, was fined $349 on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Marcel Bartling Salinas was sentenced to 15 days in jail and fined $50 on a charge of violating a protection order.

Charges of driving under suspension and possession of an open container against James Vargas, 42, were dismissed.

Charges of driving under the influence and refusal to submit to test against Allen D. Stevens, 68, were dismissed.

John Dunn, 30, was sentenced to one year license revocation and fined $152 on a charge of driving under suspension.

A charge of driving under suspension against Robert Larsen, 37, was dismissed.

Ramiro Escamilla, 49, was fined $349 on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Tyler Aguilar, 23, was fined $150 on a charge of disorderly conduct.