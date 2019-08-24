Scottsbluff Police Department

July 6

9:06 a.m. — At the intersection of W. 24th Street/Avenue I, police stopped a vehicle for expired plated. Norman Davenport, 56, was cited on a charge of driving under influence and no proof of insurance.

2:10 p.m. — In the 1100 block of W. 42nd Street, police investigated a report of a weapons law violation. No additional details were cited in the report.

July 7

12:46 a.m. — In the 1800 block of Avenue I, police stopped a driver for a traffic violation. Kenneth Willman, 26, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, possession of an open alcohol container and possession of drug paraphernalia.

3:52 a.m. — Police were dispatched to a disturbance at Schmid Drive and Avenue K. Police cited Aaron Wilder, 41, on a charge of possession of an open container.

11:11 a.m. Police investigated a report of theft in the 2600 block of Avenue C.

11:57 a.m. — Police made contact with two men in the alley in the 300 block of E. Overland. Jose Camargo, 65, and Glen Gillett, 64, were cited on charges of possession of an open container.

1:21 p.m. — Police investigated a report of sexual assault. Additional details were not available.

3:23 p.m. — At Walmart, police cited Edward Bruns, 32, on a charge of theft by shoplifting.

4:59 p.m. — In the 1400 block of E. 17th Street, police arrested William Weitzel, 52, on a charge of open container violation.

July 8

11:53 a.m. — In the 1500 block of E. 20th Street, police investigated a report of counterfeiting/forgery. Anthony Plummer, 39, was arrested on charges of criminal impersonation, forgery, attempted escape, providing false information, possession of methamphetamine and writing an insufficient funds check.

3 p.m. — Police took a report of child abuse involving sexual assault.

July 9

7:49 a.m. — Police investigated an injury collision in the 1600 block of South Beltline. Kathleen Fraedrich, 70, of Scottsbluff, was cited on a charge of failure to yield.

9:05 a.m. — At Terry’s Lake, police arrested Benjamin Franklin, 22, on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.

5:16 p.m. — Police took a report of a hit-and-run crash at Avenue B and West 27t Street. A suspect had been named and investigation was ongoing as of the date of the report.

6:11 p.m. — In the 1400 block of Bryant Avenue, police investigated a protection order violation.

July 10

1:27 a.m. In the 1300 block of Avenue B, police responded to reports of disturbances three times. The third time, police arrested Larry Spurling, 56, on a charge of domestic assault.

6:19 a.m. — In the 00 block of E. 23rd Street, police arrested Curtis Holmsteadt, 41, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

9:31 a.m. — In the 100 block of Terry Boulevard, police cited Heather Campbell, 29, on a charge of possession of stolen property.

11:02 a.m. — Police investigated a disturbance/child abuse report at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library. No arrests or citations were noted.

12:35 a.m. — Police investigated a child abuse intake.

3:04 p.m. — Police investigated a report of theft through a phone scam in the 2600 block of Avenue D.