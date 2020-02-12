Scottsbluff Police Department

Dec. 9

3:04 a.m. — Police responded to Regional West Medical Center to a report of sexual assault.

5:16 a.m. — At the intersection of Highway 26 and E. Overland Drive, officers investigated a three vehicle accident. A 15-year-old girl was cited on a charge of failing to yield the right of way.

8:30 a.m. — In the 800 block of E. 12th Street, police investigated a report of tools found hidden behind a storage garage.

9:42 a.m. — In the 2700 block of Avenue F, police received a report of child abuse and neglect. An investigation was conducted, but arrests or citations weren’t noted in the report.

10:30 a.m. — In the 1500 block of Third Avenue, police received a report of a missing license plate.

2:54 p.m. — In the 2300 block of Avenue C, officers executed a search warrant and arrested Michael Mapes on a narcotic violation.

3:51 p.m. — In the 600 block of 15th Street, officers investigated a report of suspicious text messages.

4:40 p.m. — In the 500 block of E. Overland, police investigated a report of trespassing. Daniel Hubbard Jr., 18, was arrested on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.

6:05 p.m. — At the Scottsbluff Police Department, police arrested Sandra Davidson, 34, on a Lincoln County warrant.

6:15 p.m. — At 20th Street and Avenue I, police investigated a suspicious circumstances report.

Dec. 10

8:29 a.m. — In the 00 block of Kitty Court, officers investigated a child abuse and neglect report. No additional details were available in the media report.

10:23 a.m. — At 27th Street and Avenue B, officers investigated an injury accident.

10:36 a.m. — In the 1400 block of Second Avenue, police cited Marlee Conroy, 19, and Logan Hansen, 6/91, on charges of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana after a person reported locating illegal drugs in an apartment.

1:43 p.m. — Police investigated a report of a protection order violation in the 1200 block of Third Avenue.

3:06 p.m. — In the 1300 block of E. Overland, officers responded to a domestic disturbance. Officers cited Jared Spurgeon, 21, on a charge of possession of marijuana.

6:44 p.m. — In the 300 block of E. 15th Street, officers were called to assist probation officers. Brandon Grieb, 21, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession with the intent to distribute and no tax stamp.

Dec. 11

8:06 a.m. — At Scottsbluff High School, 313 E. 2th Street, police were called to investigate a report of a one-vehicle crash. Angela Flores, 49, was cited on a charge of driving under suspension.

Scotts Bluff County Court

Dec. 4

Scott Ring, 57, was fined $288.64 on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Raul V. Hernandez Perez, 29, was sentenced to $225 on a charge of no valid registration and no proof of insurance.

Teodulo A. Mejia Puentes, 40, was sentenced to 60 days jail, 18 months license revocation and fined $675 on a charge of driving under the influence, second offense, and no operator’s license.

Dec. 5

Ramon F. Chavez Jr., 24, was sentenced to 90 days jail and fined $50 on charges of driving under suspension, improper lighting and no proof of insurance.

Dec. 10

Machelle A. Marcoe, 53, was fined $102 on a charge of disturbing the peace.