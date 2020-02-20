Scottsbluff Police Department

Dec. 17

10:59 a.m. — In the 00 block of E. 15th Street, officers investigated a report of fraud.

19:09 p.m. — In the 700 block of E. Overland, an officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for no headlight, Sophia G. Condon, 29, was cited on a charge of driving under suspension as a result of the traffic stop.

Dec. 18

12:44 a.m. — In the 00 block of Terry Boulevard, an officer conducted a traffic top on a vehicle for speeding. Ricardo Rodriquez, 19, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and minor in possession of alcohol.

4:55 p.m. — In the 400 block of Ninth Ave., an officer was dispatched to Langer Industrial Service L.L.C in reference to a possible forgery.

18:46 p.m. — In the 300 block of W. 27th Street, an officer responded to the area of Mr. Money in reference to a motor vehicle accident. Investigation revealed one of the driver’s, Eliseo Trevino, had an active Scotts Bluff County warrant. Trevino was arrested and also issued a citation on a charge of failure to yield.

Dec. 21

11:02 a.m. — in the 100 block of Lee Ann Lane, officers served an arrest warrant, arresting Angela Poor Bear, 31.

1:40 p.m. — In the 200 block of E. Overland, officers investigated a vandalism, a report of a door that had been pried open. The investigation was noted in the report as ongoing.

11:32 p.m. — In the 2600 block of Fifth Avenue, an officer stopped a driver for speeding. Tiffany Costello, 34, was cited on a charge of driving under suspension as a result of the traffic stop.

Dec. 22

1:41 a.m. — In the 200 block of Avenue I, an officer stopped a vehicle for speeding, right headlight out, and expired plates. The officer reported finding marijuana in the vehicle. Kaden Lenard, 19, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs and other charges.

11:12 a.m. — In the 600 block of W. 27th Street, police received a report of a gun inside of a jacket at Arby’s that had been left in a bathroom. The gun turned out to be a BB gun and was confiscated by police.

2:55 p.m. — In the 900 block of W. 36th Street, officers were dispatched to a shoplifting at Maverick’s. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle a short distance away. Anastacio Garcia, 19, was cited on a charge of theft by shoplifting. Gordon Hernandez, 28, was arrested for outstanding warrants from Colorado.

3:42 p.m. — An officer was dispatched to Wal-Mart in reference to a shoplifting. After further investigation Jeffrey Lujan, 36, was cited for three counts of shoplifting. See supplement for further details.

4:21 p.m. — In the 600 block of E. Overland Drive, officers arrested Timothy Britthouer, 51, on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.

Dec. 23

22:53 a.m. — At Walmart, officers responded to Walmart in reference a shoplifting. Crystal Cotant, 39, was arrested on charges of theft by shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance.

