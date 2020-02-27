Scottsbluff Police Department

Dec. 23

11:48 a.m. — In the 1300 block of Avenue N, officers investigated a report of forgery

11:58 a.m. — in the 2300 block of Avenue I, police investigated a report of theft of tools.

15:42 a.m. — At the intersection of W. 27th Street/Avenue F an officer observed a vehicle traveling with non-functioning brake light and stopped the vehicle. A juvenile was cited on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

4:18 p.m. — In the 2800 block of Avenue B, officers investigated a report of protection order violation.

Dec. 24

2:22 p.m. — In the 1300 block of E. Overland, officers arrested Anne Mousseaux 46, on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.

2:24 p.m. — officers were dispatched to Walmart in reference to a shoplifting. After investigation Edward Janis, 25, was cited and Jeremy Franks, 31, was arrested on charges.

3 p.m. — in the 1300 block of Avenue H., I was dispatched to an injury accident on Ave H. After investigation, Craig Loos, 46, was cited on a charge of failure to yield.

3:53 p.m. — In the 100 block of Spring Valley Lane, officers investigated a burglary in progress. After investigation, William Dinges, 35, was cited on a charge of trespassing.

10:26 p.m. — In the 700 block of E. 9th Street, On the above date I responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 700 block of East Ninth Street. Norma Cabrera, 34, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

Scotts Bluff County Court

Dec. 5

Leticia R. Ozuna, 21, was sentenced to 10 days jail, 12 months probation and fined $160 on a charge of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempted possession of a controlled substance.

Leticia R. Ozuna, 21, was sentenced to 21 days in jail on a charge of attempted possession of a controlled substance.

Dec. 10

Berlin San Miguel, 24, was sentenced to 45 days in jail and fined $402 on a charge of violating a harassment protection order.

Dec. 11

Andrea Baraliuc, 24, was fined $149 on a charge of failing to appear.

Aaron S. Nab, 30, was fined $103 on a charge of second-degree criminal trespassing.

Adrian Solis, 29, was sentenced to 18 months license revocation, 18 months probation and fined $1,345 on a charge of driving under the influence, second offense, and driving during revocation.

Ashley Maldonado, 27, was sentenced to 2 days jail and fined $560 on a charge of assault by mutual consent.

Ashley Maldonado, 27, was sentenced to 2 days jail and fined $560 on a charge of third-degree assault.

Dec. 12

Mark W. Pina, 35, was sentenced to six days in jail on a charge of assault resulting in bodily injury.

Benjamin Franklin, 22, was fined $250 on charges of driving under suspension and no proof of insurance.

Dec. 13

Zayne T. Herdt, 18, was fined $100 on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

Rebecca A. Baeza, 19, was fined $550 on a charge of disturbing the peace.

Heather L. Kersey, 29, was fined $300 on a charge of driving under suspension and licensing a vehicle without liability insurance.

