Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department
Dec. 9
8:18 p.m. — At South Beltline Highway and Highway 71, a deputy investigated a one-vehicle collision. The driver, who was not identified in the report, was cited on a stop sign violation.
Dec. 10
10:05 a.m. — On South Beltline Highway, a deputy investigated a report of vandalism.
10:38 a.m. — A deputy took a report of child abuse in the 00 block of Terry Boulevard in Gering. Allegations did not require law enforcement follow up.
2:36 p.m. — In the 1800 block of Avenue G, a deputy investigated a report of child abuse. The report was forwarded to the Scottsbluff Police Department as it fell in that jurisdiction.
7:12 p.m. — On Experiment Farm Road and Sunflower Road, a deputy investigated a report of a vehicle vs raccoon collision. The vehicle sustained significant damage to the passenger side, but no one was injured.
Dec. 11
10:09 a.m. — In the 140000 block of Paradise Acres in Mitchell, a deputy took child abuse/neglect report. Allegations do not require law enforcement follow up.
1:12 p.m. — In the 2500 block of Seventh Street of Gering, a deputy arrested Brandon Zitterkopf on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.
7:28 p.m. — In the 2800 block of Third Street in Gering, Katherine Schmer was arrested on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.
Dec. 12
8:35 a.m. — At the intersection of County Road B and County Road 10 near Morrill, a deputy investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle and located two juveniles reported to have runaway from Colorado. Both were taken into custody and returned to Colorado.
6:56 p.m. — In the 400 block of Highway 26, east of Morrill, a deputy investigated a report of a child abuse and neglect. No further contact by law enforcement was needed.
Dec. 13
2:28 a.m. — At Highway 29, about three-tenths of a mile east of County Road 19 near Scottsbluff, deputies investigated a vehicle vs. deer accident.
10:31 p.m. — At Seventh Avenue and E. 15th Street, a deputy conducted a traffic stop and located marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a search of the vehicle. Three juveniles were cited on narcotics violations.
Dec. 14
4:30 p.m. — At County Road 37 and Finch Road, a deputy investigated a one-vehicle crash in which a driver lost control, overcorrected and struck a snow bank. The female driver was not identified. She refused medical attention.
Scottsbluff Police Department
Dec. 1
9:34 a.m. — At McQuire Street/Tenth Street, police investigated a non-injury accident.
7:56 p.m. — Officers conducted a traffic stop at Tenth Street and East Overland. Missa Castillo, 20, was cited on a charge of driving under suspension.
11:17 p.m. — At Walmart, Noelle Robinson, 27, was cited on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Dec. 2
8:59 a.m. — At W. 24th Street and Avenue B, officers investigated a motor vehicle collision.
10:22 a.m. — In the 4000 block of Avenue B, officers investigated a motor vehicle collision.
1:59 p.m. — In the 1800 block of E. 20th Place, officers investigated a report of harassment. Paul Maestas, 46, was cited on a charge of public indecency.
2 p.m. — At Dollar General, 800 block of East Overland Drive, officers investigated a report of theft by shoplifting.
3:52 p.m. — In the 600 block of E. Overland Drive, Anthony Left Hand, 47, was cited on a charge of trespassing.
5:34 p.m. — At Walmart, Jessica Martin, 32, was cited on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
