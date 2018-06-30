Scottsbluff Police Department
May 21
An 18-year-old boy was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and obstructing an officer.
David Hernandez, 27, of Gering, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and a Scotts Bluff County warrant.
Lacy Hannah, 21, of Gering, was cited on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
May 22
Carlos Porcupine, 28, was cited on a charge of possession of an open container.
Charlotte Flamig, 46, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an open container.
Dustin Leonhardt, 30, of Scottsbluff, was arrested on charges of no proof of insurance and driving under suspension.
Police investigated a report of sexual assault. Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services was working on the case.
May 23
Wilhiminia Washa, 33, of Scottsbluff, was cited on a charge of possession of an open container. A 13-year-old Scottsbluff boy was cited on charges of curfew violation.
A 17-year-old juvenile was cited on charges of assault and disorderly conduct.
Santos Gutierrez, 34, of Scottsbluff, was cited on a charge of burglary in connection with a theft in the 1200 block of Fifth Avenue.
Michael Graves Jr., 28, of Gering, was arrested on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.
May 24
Rosa Gamboa, 38, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving under suspension.
At Walmart, Lacey Body, 36, of Scottsbluff, was cited on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
At Walmart, Migeul Tirado, 32, of Gering, was arrested on charges of forgery and theft by shoplifting.
Lino Margarito Torres-Quintana, 34, of Scottsbluff, was arrested on two Scotts Bluff County warrants.