Gering Police Department

Jan. 7

11:19 a.m. — In the 2400 block of Five Rocks Road, an officer was dispatched to Northfield Vista, 2460 Five Rocks Road in reference to a vandalism. The left front tire on a 2009 Ford F350 Bus. Damages were estimated at $250.

6:58 p.m. — In the 1900 block of Fifth Street, Gering officers investigated a disturbance involving a firearm in the 2000 block of 5th Street. Richard Endicott, 38, of Gering was arrested on a number of firearms related charges.

Jan. 8

5:35 p.m. — In the 1300 block of Tenth Street, officers took a report of a theft.

7:32 p.m. — In the 300 block of L Street, officers responded to the area of 300 L Street in Gering in reference to a disturbance that took place. An investigation showed an assault had occurred. An arrest or citation were not noted and the incident was noted as having been under investigation as of the date of the report.

8:27 p.m. — In the 1800 block of Cedar Street, officers took a report of a juvenile male who had been assaulted on Bonanza St in Gering. Investigation had been noted as ongoing as of the date of the report.

Jan. 9

4:16 p.m. — In the 1500 block of U Street,an officer responded to a report of a hit and run collision.

21:41 p.m. — Officers of the Gering Police Department responded to 310 M Street in reference to a disturbance. Upon officers’ arrival, the subject left the area in a vehicle after hitting a parked car. Police located the vehicle and arrested the driver, Donovan Santos, 40, on charges of Driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, third degree assault, and other charges not listed.

Jan. 10

9:02 a.m. — In the 1500 block of U Street, an officer cited Gabriel Ruiz, 44, on a charge of disorderly conduct in connection with an incident at Gering High School.

11:59 a.m. — In the 2300 block of Pacific Boulevard. officers responded to 2350 Pacific Blvd in reference to a civil matter. Upon arrival, officers observed a disturbance was in progress. No arrests or citations were noted.

Jan. 11

11:06 a.m. — an officer investigated a vandalism in the 400 block of N Street.

11:345 p.m. — Officers responded to the 1600 block of S Street for a report of a male under the influence of narcotics. An arrest or citation were not noted.

Scotts Bluff County Court

Dec. 30

Logan M. Hansen, 28, was fined $349 on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Dec. 31

Kristy Mousseaux, 26, was fined $150 on a charge of driving under suspension.

Derick C. Dillon, 36, was sentenced to three days jail and fined $305.88 on a charge of third-degree domestic assault.

Mitchell Dierkesen, 28, was sentenced to 120 days in jail and fined $50 on a protection order violation.

Jared M. McKenzie, 37, was sentenced to 17 days in jail and fined $75.35 on a charge of criminal mischief.

Natalie A. Castillo, 44, was fined $175 on a charge of speeding and driving under suspension.

Tyler J. Aguilar, 23, was fined $350 on charges of driving under suspension, leaving the scene of an accident and no proof of insurance.

