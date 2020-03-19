Gering Police Department

Jan. 1

8:57 a.m. — In the 300 block of L Street, officers responded to a report of domestic assault that occurred. Jared Ruzicka was arrested on charges of strangulation, terroristic threats, domestic assault, protection order violation, child abuse and criminal mischief.

Jan. 2

2:27 a.m. — In the 500 block of Q Street, Gering Police Department received a child abuse and neglect intake from DHHS. The intake alleged abuse among a family from 15 years ago. The intake was investigated and the complaint was determined to be unfounded.

3:33 p.m. — At Tenth Street and N Street, officers investigated a hit and run collision. Upon further investigation the driver who left the scene was located and issued a citation for driving under suspension and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. The driver was not identified in the report.

7:49 p.m. —In the 100 block of L Street, officers responded to a report of a male attempting to enter an apartment at that location. Upon further investigation, Jose L Parra, 38, was arrested on two active Scotts Bluff County warrants.

Jan. 3

4:25 a.m. — Officers responded to a residence in the 2000 block of Seventh St in reference to a burglary. The investigation was reported as ongoing as of the date of the report.

5:22 p.m. — Officers received a report of an assault that occurred in the 600 Block of 20th Street in Gering. The incident was noted as under investigation as of the date of the report.

8:36 p.m. —In the 1200 block of M Street,Officers responded to a report of a disturbance that was taking place. Upon further investigation Martin Palomo, 48, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order.

Jan. 4

4:05 p.m. — A Gering officer took a report of a graffiti vandalism to a city owned property in the 1400 block of 11th Street.

5:14 p.m. — An officer took a report of a vandalism that occurred in the 1400 Block of 10th Street in Gering.

9:34 p.m. — Officers of the Gering Police Department were dispatched to 20 Kimball Ave. in reference to a vehicle that was vandalized.

11:16 p.m. — In the 2900 block of Tenth Street, On January 4, 2020 Gering Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 2900 block of 10th St in Gering. The driver, Ricardo Gonzalez, 34, was arrested on a charge of driving while revoked and transported to the detention center.

Jan. 5

12:02 a.m. — In the 2800 block of Tenth Street, officers investigated a hit and run accident in the parking lot a restaurant.

12:04 a.m. – In the 1900 block of Dogwood Street, ering offices investigated a report of child abuse. Charges were pending as of the date of the report

8:39 a.m. — Gering officers responded to the intersection of 17th & U Street for an injury accident.

10:19 p.m. — In the 2300 block of Pacific Boulevard, officers were dispatched to a disturbance.

Scotts Bluff County Court

Jan. 3

Trevor Satur, 19, was fined $350 on a charge of minor in possession.

Isaiha A. Garcia, 21, was fined $550 on a charge of minor in possession.