Gering Police Department

Feb. 3

12:09 a.m. – Police investigated an alarm at a residence in the 1200 block of Sixth Avenue.

Feb. 4

11:54 a.m. – In the 1500 block of U Street, Police investigated a theft from the Gering High School.

3 p.m. – Police investigated a parking complaint in the 100 block of K Street.

4:02 p.m. – Police investigated an collision at the Seventh Street railroad tracks.

8:48 p.m. – In the 1900 block of 13th Street, police took a report of a man on probation removing his ankle monitor. Additional details weren’t available.

Feb. 5

2:37 p.m. – Police investigated a non-injury crash involving two vehicles in the parking lot of the high school.

5:22 p.m. – In the 300 block of D Street, police investigated a report of suspicious circumstances involving a juvenile. Additional details were not available.

9:59 p.m. – In the 2500 block of Seventh Street, Oscar V. Garcia, 29, was arrested on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.

Feb. 6

11:35 p.m. – In the 1200 block of Tenth Street, James Pollatt, 45, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

Feb. 7

7:18 a.m. –In the 300 block of L Street, police investigated a report of a disturbance between a bus driver and a parent.

Feb. 8

1:15 a.m. – Police investigated a vehicle collision involving a deer in the 4000 block of Tenth Street.

2:31 a.m. — Police investigated a trespassing in the 600 block of H Street. Robert Scott Jr., 45, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, second offense; driving under suspension; refusal to submit to a chemical test; criminal trespassing and theft by receiving stolen property.

10:57 p.m. — Officers conducted a traffic stop in the Loaf N Jug parking lot. The driver, Jose De Los Santos Jr, 33, was cited for driving under suspension.

Feb. 9

12:25 a.m. — Gering Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of U Street in Gering. Upon investigation, two juvenile females were cited, one on a charge of driving under the influence

11:57 p.m. — In the 300 block of L Street, police investigated a disturbance.

Feb. 10

11:35 a.m. — At the Gering High School, police investigated a report of allegations involving a sex offense.

3:08 p.m. — At the intersection of Seventh Street and M Street, police arrested Damend Romero and Brittany Cross were both arrested on charges of third degree domestic assault.

10:40 p.m. — Police arrested Anthony R. Soliz, 30, was arrested in the 1400 block of Seventh Street on a charge of third degree domestic assault.

Feb. 12

Gering officer took a report of an injury accident at the intersection of Five Rocks Road and Country Club Road.

Feb. 14

3:07 p.m. — Police took a report of a utility trailer stolen in the 700 block of 20th Street.

Feb. 15

1:52 a.m. — In the 400 block of M Street, police arrested Alden John Hill, 45, was arrested at on the charges of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

2:47 a.m. — In the 1200 block of Tenth Street, Spencer Scott, 25, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and Allen Weinbender, 22, was arrested on a Red Willow County warrant.

9:27 p.m. — In the 100 block of L Street, police investigated a domestic assault. No details about arrests or citations were available.

Feb. 16

12:13 a.m. — At the intersection of Ninth and Q Streets, police made a traffic stop and three persons were arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and other charges: Roberto Venega, 37; Jose Rosado, 61; and back passenger Vanessa Henderson, 21.

Information in this section is obtained through the above listed agencies.