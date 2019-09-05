Scottsbluff Police Department

July 11

8:33 a.m. — In the 600 block of E. 16th Street, Sean Murdock, 30, was involved in a crash. He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, assault by intimidation, and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

9:21 a.m. — In the 00 block of Marcus Drive, police received a report of a man kicking a car. A 16-year-old juvenile was cited on a charge of vandalism.

6:58 p.m. — In the 200 block of W. 26th Street, police responded to a physical altercation. Patrick Little Wolf was arrested on charges of domestic assault-third degree. A citation was issued to a second party, who was not identified.

11:52 p.m. — Police investigated a report of a man asleep while parked at the intersection of Tenth Street and Twin City Drive. Abel Anaya, 22, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving under suspension.

July 12

1:39 p.m. — At the 18th Street and Broadway, police received a report of theft. As a result of investigation, Mario Ramirez, 47, was cited for larceny.

July 13

12:19 a.m. — Police investigated a report of young males entering a trailer in the 00 block of South Street. The males were cited on charges of minor in possession.

6:a.m. — Police investigated a report of a dine and dash at a restaurant in the 1400 block of Circle Drive. Two juveniles were cited on charges of theft of services. A third suspect was identified.

1:52 p.m. — In the 800 block of E. Overland Drive, police stopped a drive for a traffic violation. Passenger, Bailey P. Buddemeyer, 19, was cited on a charge of drug paraphernalia.

8:06 p.m. — In the 1100 block of 15th Avenue, Chad Tillman, 40, was arrested on a charge of domestic assault by intimidation.

10:16 p.m. — In the 300 block of East Overland, Timothy Britthouer, 51, was arrested on a charge of trespassing.

11:17 p.m. — In the 700 block of East Overland, Lupe Tarango, 42, was arrested on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.

Scotts Bluff County Court

July 5

Francisco Gurrola, 17, was fined $399 on charges of no valid registration, no proof of insurance and speeding.

Zachary A. Feezel, 28, was fined $449 on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

July 9

Dionne L. Martindale, 57, was fined $449 on a charge of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charges of third-degree domestic assault and second0degree false imprisonment against Cody L. Greeley, 45, were dismissed.

July 10

Edward F. Bruns, 32, was sentenced to 30 days jail, 12 months probation and 24 months license revocation on a charge of driving under the influence (BAC over .15).

Ernestina R. Gonzales-Ponce, 65, was fined $150 on a charge of abandoning/cruelly neglecting an animal.

Houston K. Davis, 31, was fined $550 on a charge of disturbing the peace.

July 11

Wesley W. Wilkerson, 24, was sentenced to 20 days jail and one year license revocation.

Jaime L. Smith, 42, was sentenced to 4 days jail and fined $150 on a charge of driving under suspension and no proof of insurance.

July 12

Tayrn Sekerka, 21, was fined $149 on a charge of disorderly conduct.