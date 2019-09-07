Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department

July 5

6:19 p.m. — In the 2500 block of Seventh Street in Gering, Alexis Black (Worth), 28, was arrested on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.

July 6

5:25 p.m. — On County Road 19, Mark Kramp, 31, was arrested on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.

July 7

11:52 a.m. — A deputy responded to an address on CR J, west of Scottsbluff, in reference to a report of a physical domestic disturbance. After the investigation, Jeremy Stuckey was arrested on charges of third-degree domestic assault and terroristic threats.

9:53 p.m. — A juvenile male was cited on a charge of third-degree assault at a group home on County Road 33 near Minatare.

July 9

12:43 p.m. — Deputies investigated a one-vehicle accident on the east edge of Mitchell on Highway 26 in which the driver blacked out, hitting the dirt base of the Mitchell sign. The driver and passenger were transported to Regional West Medical Center with injuries.

July 11

9:02 a.m. — In the 1700 block of 10th Street, a deputy arrested Anisha Hernandez on a Scotts Bluff County warrant at the Scotts Bluff County Courthouse.

July 12

6:31 p.m. — Jason Sychla was arrested on a Scotts Bluff County warrant after being transported by Morrill County.

July 14

5:13 p.m. — In the 2300 block of West 42nd St. Levi Salway was arrested on charges of domestic assault by intimidation.

July 16

2:52 p.m. — An officer stopped for a motorist assist on Fifth Avenue and South Beltline in Scottsbluff. The deputy observed a child in the vehicle without a child restraint. Ramon Chavez was cited on a charge of driving under suspension and child restraint violation.

July 18

9:35 p.m. — At Five Rocks and Gering, Aaron Cervantes was arrested on charges of driving under suspension, third offense, and no valid registration.

July 19

1 a.m. — In the 1100 block of Broadway, deputies stopped a driver on a traffic stop. The driver and a passenger, both unidentified, were cited on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

July 20

At Highway 26 and Highway 71, deputies responded to an assault. A bicyclist reported being assaulted by a motorist. The motorist, who was not identified in the report, was cited on a charge of assault.

11:49 p.m. — Deputies responded to a crash on Robidoux Road, west of Highway 71. After further investigation, the driver, Todd W. Foster, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

July 21

5:43 p.m. — A deputy made contact with a female who provided a false name during a paper service attempt. The woman was arrested on a Scotts Bluff County warrant. The woman was not identified in reports.

July 22

11:21 a.m. — Carl Thomas was arrested on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.

July 24

4:16 p.m. — In the 1900 block of Fourth Avenue, deputies cited Olivia Blanco, 61, on a charge of possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia. Precious Irving, 31, was arrested on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.

July 25

9:23 a.m. — A deputy arrested Michael Castillo at the courthouse on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.

11:42 a.m. — Deputies arrested Jesse Sierra on a Pennington County, South Dakota, warrant.

Aug. 2

9:35 p.m. — Deputies responded to the 400 block of Fourth Avenue to a female caller on 911 threatening to jump in front of a moving vehicle. Nichole Martinez was arrested on a charge of trespassing.

Aug. 3

8:44 a.m. — At Five Rocks Road and M Street, deputies stopped a driver after receiving information about a vehicle used in drug trafficking. The driver, who was not identified, was cited on a charge of no valid registration.

Aug. 5

Robert Williams was arrested on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.

Rosa Gonzalez was arrested on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.

Aug. 6

1:51 p.m. — On Cedar Bluff Drive in Scottsbluff, Jeffery Droppleman was arrested on charges of first-degree trespassing.