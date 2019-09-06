Gering Police Department
July 4
1:58 p.m. In the 2700 block of Chateau Way, police officers responded to a report of a woman who left with a child. Keenan Bell was arrested on a charge of domestic assault.
July 5
11:47 p.m. — In the 2400 block of Country Club Road, police responded to a report of a disturbance possibly involving a firearm.
After conducting further investigation, Melody Lopez, Abel Trejo, Christian Perez and a juvenile female were cited on charges of disturbing the peace.
3:11 p.m. — At Five Rocks Road and Lodge Drive, a Gering officer conducted a traffic stop on a black Nissan Pickup for defective brake light. A citation was issued to the driver, who was not identified, on a charge of driving under suspension.
July 11
5:12 p.m. — In the 1100 block of N Street, police arrested Daphne Hays on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.
July 12
6:02 p.m. — Officers cited William Bauer, 39, on charges of fictitious plates and no proof of insurance.
July 15
1:39 p.m. — In the 1900 block of O Street, an officer conducted a traffic stop. The driver, who was not identified, was cited on charges of driving under suspension, display of fictitious plates, and no proof of insurance.
July 16
6:03 p.m. — Officers made contact with Constance Little Wolf and cited her on a charge of driving under suspensions.
July 23
In the 1200 block of Tenth Street, Adrian Solis was arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting, driving under the influence of drugs and driving without an operators permit.
6:10 p.m. — In the 00 block of Birchwood Grove, June Laravie was arrested on charges of failing to register as a sex offender and being a habitual offender.
12:12 a.m. — At Country Club Road and Gary Street, a juvenile female was cited on charges of driving under suspension and child restraint violation.
July 26
2:52 p.m. — In the 1900 block of R Street, police arrested Susan Rengler on active Scotts Bluff County Warrant.
July 29
5:46 p.m. — In the 1800 block of Tenth Street, police arrested Andrew McMurrin on charges of possession of stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
Aug. 2
3:42 p.m. — In the 1700 block of Tenth Street, Steve Ruiz, 35, was arrested on a Scotts Bluff County warrant.
Gering Officers observed Jacob Johnson driving In the 2000 block of 11th Street in Gering, Johnson was arrested on a charge of driving under suspension.
Scotts Bluff County Court
July 12
Rosario M. Trejo, 21, was fined $449 on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lonny W. Jay, 48, was fined $150 on a charge of no proof of insurance.
Raymond P. Runge, 39, was fined $200 on charges of no valid registration and licensing a vehicle without liability insurance.
Gabriel Hernandez, 37, was fined $100 on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Tucker J. Straub, 18, was fined $200 on a charge of no valid registration and no proof of insurance.
Kyler J. Lane, 21, was fined $225 on charges of licensing a vehicle without liability insurance, no registration in vehicle and failure to display plate.
Sean P. Campos, 37, was fined $125 on three counts of dog license violations.
