Scottsbluff Police Department

Dec. 11

12:11 p.m. — In the 2300 block of S. Frontage Road, officers investigated a shoplifting at Famous Footwear. Jennifer Beard, 33, was cited on a charge of theft by shoplifting.

1:26 p.m. — At the intersection of E. 11th Street and 11th Avenue, officers cited Isabel Hernandez on a charge of driving under suspension.

1:40 p.m. — At Scottsbluff High School, police investigated a report of the odor of marijuana coming from a school locker. A female student was cited on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

2:42 p.m. — At Menard’s, 2401 Delta Drive, police investigated a report of theft by shoplifting. Additional details were not listed in the report.

4:22 p.m. — At the intersection of Fifth Avenue and E. 12th Street, police stopped a vehicle. August Sandberg was cited on a charge of driving under suspension and other traffic violation.

4:51 p.m. — At the intersection of Avenue I and Stable Club Road, officers investigated a non-injury collision involving a deer.

8:12 p.m. — In the 1400 block of Eighth Avenue, officers investigated a report of an unauthorized use of a vehicle. A suspect has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Dec. 12

10:17 a.m. — In the 300 block of W. 24th Street, police investigated a domestic disturbance. No arrests or citations were noted.

12:12 p.m. — In the 1500 block of Avenue V, police investigated a report of two loose dogs and a person who had suffered an animal bite injury. Breahanna McWhinney, 29, was cited on a charge of leash law violation.

1:28 p.m. — At Scottsbluff High School, 313 E. 27th Street, police investigated a report of a student using a vapor product in a restroom. The boy was cited on a charge of minor using a vapor product.

3:15 p.m. — In the 2500 block of Broadway, Braxton Wilson, 24, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs during the investigation of a non-injury accident.

4:22 p.m. — Police took a call for service regarding counterfeiting in the 100 block of W. 27th Street.

5:44 p.m. — In the 1200 block of Broadway, police investigated a motor vehicle collision. Christopher Born, 27, was cited on a charge of driving under suspension and failing to yield the right of way.

5:57 p.m. — Officers investigated a vehicle vs. deer motor vehicle collision in the 700 block of Broadway.

11:34 p.m. - In the 1200 block of Broadway, officers arrested Savannah Kidd, 21, and Hollie Boyer, 32, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Scotts Bluff County Court

Dec. 10

Patrick Little Wolf, 34, was sentenced to 11 days jail and fined $250 on a charge of disturbing the peace.

Dec. 18

Jessi M. Mendoza, 20, was sentenced to 60 days license revocation, 9 months probation and fined $1,175 on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs and possession of marijuana.

John D. Oliver, 60, was sentenced to one day in jail and fined $752 on a charge of disturbing the peace and three counts of criminal mischief.

Henry G. Funk, 35, was sentenced to one year license revocation, 60 days jail and fined $2,185 on a charge of driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and willful reckless driving.