Scottsbluff Police Department
Dec. 11
12:11 p.m. — In the 2300 block of S. Frontage Road, officers investigated a shoplifting at Famous Footwear. Jennifer Beard, 33, was cited on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
1:26 p.m. — At the intersection of E. 11th Street and 11th Avenue, officers cited Isabel Hernandez on a charge of driving under suspension.
1:40 p.m. — At Scottsbluff High School, police investigated a report of the odor of marijuana coming from a school locker. A female student was cited on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:42 p.m. — At Menard’s, 2401 Delta Drive, police investigated a report of theft by shoplifting. Additional details were not listed in the report.
4:22 p.m. — At the intersection of Fifth Avenue and E. 12th Street, police stopped a vehicle. August Sandberg was cited on a charge of driving under suspension and other traffic violation.
4:51 p.m. — At the intersection of Avenue I and Stable Club Road, officers investigated a non-injury collision involving a deer.
8:12 p.m. — In the 1400 block of Eighth Avenue, officers investigated a report of an unauthorized use of a vehicle. A suspect has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.
Dec. 12
10:17 a.m. — In the 300 block of W. 24th Street, police investigated a domestic disturbance. No arrests or citations were noted.
12:12 p.m. — In the 1500 block of Avenue V, police investigated a report of two loose dogs and a person who had suffered an animal bite injury. Breahanna McWhinney, 29, was cited on a charge of leash law violation.
1:28 p.m. — At Scottsbluff High School, 313 E. 27th Street, police investigated a report of a student using a vapor product in a restroom. The boy was cited on a charge of minor using a vapor product.
3:15 p.m. — In the 2500 block of Broadway, Braxton Wilson, 24, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs during the investigation of a non-injury accident.
4:22 p.m. — Police took a call for service regarding counterfeiting in the 100 block of W. 27th Street.
5:44 p.m. — In the 1200 block of Broadway, police investigated a motor vehicle collision. Christopher Born, 27, was cited on a charge of driving under suspension and failing to yield the right of way.
5:57 p.m. — Officers investigated a vehicle vs. deer motor vehicle collision in the 700 block of Broadway.
11:34 p.m. - In the 1200 block of Broadway, officers arrested Savannah Kidd, 21, and Hollie Boyer, 32, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Scotts Bluff County Court
Dec. 10
Patrick Little Wolf, 34, was sentenced to 11 days jail and fined $250 on a charge of disturbing the peace.
Dec. 18
Jessi M. Mendoza, 20, was sentenced to 60 days license revocation, 9 months probation and fined $1,175 on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs and possession of marijuana.
John D. Oliver, 60, was sentenced to one day in jail and fined $752 on a charge of disturbing the peace and three counts of criminal mischief.
Henry G. Funk, 35, was sentenced to one year license revocation, 60 days jail and fined $2,185 on a charge of driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and willful reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.