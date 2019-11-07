GERING — Puzzles of the Past will be held Friday, Nov. 8. Discussions will wrap up the town of Stegall and will start on Hull.

The event will begin at 9 a.m.

Puzzles of the Past provide attendees to learn a little bit about the towns in our area and to discuss, tell stories, and socialize. Towns that have been featured in the past are Lyman, Henry, Melbeta, MeGrew, Minatare, Haig, and others. There is no cost to attend.

For more information, call Legacy of the Plains Museum, 308-436-1989.