GERING— Puzzles of the Past will be held Friday, Oct. 11.
The event starts at 9 a.m. Discussions will continue to focus on the town of Stegall and Hull.
Puzzles of the Past provide attendees to learn a little bit about the towns in our area and to discuss, tell stories, and socialize. Towns that have been featured in the past are Lyman, Henry, Melbeta, MeGrew, Minatare, Haig, and others. There is no cost to attend.
For more information, call Legacy of the Plains Museum 308-436-1989.
