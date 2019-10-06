LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is currently stocking rainbow trout in the Panhandle in early October.
Stockings of trout from the Rock Creek Fish Hatchery in Dundy County are scheduled for Oct. 2 at Morrill north (1,350 trout), south (400) and middle (450) ponds, Oct. 3 at Alliance’s Laing Lake (1,500), and at Bridgeport State Recreation Area’s northwest lake on Oct. 3 (500) and Oct. 8 (900). The Scottsbluff zoo pond (900) also will be stocked Oct. 8.
Lakes in other parts of the state will be stocked later as water temperatures cool.
To view Game and Parks’ fish stocking reports, go to OutdoorNebraska.gov/FishStockingReports/.
