LINCOLN – Catchable-size rainbow trout are being stocked in city ponds and lakes across the state by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

These stockings will enhance fishing opportunities this spring, especially in urban areas. Trout fishing also is a great way to introduce children to fishing because simple and inexpensive equipment may be used.

The stocked trout are approximately 10 inches in length. The following is a tentative stocking schedule, including quantities:

March 9 – Northwest Lake, Bridgeport State Recreation Area (SRA), 700; Terry’s Pit, Terrytown, 1,500; Scottsbluff zoo pond, 900.

March 10 – Northwest Lake, Bridgeport SRA, 700; North Morrill sandpit, 2,000; Middle Morrill sandpit, 450.

April stockings – Chadron north reservoir, 1,700; Chadron SP Pond, 500; Chadron south reservoir, 1,700; North Morrill sandpit, 2,000; Middle Morrill sandpit, 450; Scottsbluff zoo pond, 900; Northwest Lake, Bridgeport SRA, 1,400; Terry’s Pit, 1,500.

At Fort Robinson SP, 900 tiger trout will be stocked at Carter P. Johnson Lake and 800 will be stocked in the Grabel Ponds.

For more fishing information or to purchase a fishing permit, visit OutdoorNebraska.org. To see more information about stocking, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/fishstockingreports.