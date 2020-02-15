Regional West adds robotic-assisted surgery featuring the da Vinci® Surgical System

SCOTTSBLUFF ― Thanks to the generous support of Regional West Foundation, Regional West is pleased to announce the opening of their new robotic surgery suite, featuring the da Vinci® surgical system.

As the next era of surgical innovation, robotic surgery combines the best features of traditional open and minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery. The potential benefits are numerous, including: less pain, shorter hospital stays, quicker recovery times, less scarring, and reduced blood loss.

“The big advantage over laparoscopic surgery is that the enhanced depth perception and wrist movement improves precision and allows the surgeon to do fine dissection and suturing,” said Regional West OB/GYN physician Matthew Bruner, MD, FACOG.

Conditions best suited to robotic surgery include: gynecologic, prostate, kidney, gallbladder, hernia, and colorectal. In addition to Dr. Bruner, Regional West physicians who will perform robot-assisted surgery include Jeffrey Holloway, MD, FACS; Kristin Harkins, MD, FACOG; and Bradley Hertzler, MD. Other providers and specialties will follow.

An open house for the public will be held this spring.