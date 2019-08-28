SCOTTSBLUFF ― Regional West and Air Link will host a free continuing education course for hospital and pre-hospital advanced practice clinicians on the use and interpretation of 12-lead ECG on Friday, Oct. 18.

The course, “Conquering the 12-Lead ECG,” will be presented by Rick Erickson, NRP, FP-C, critical care paramedic coordinator at Creighton University. It will provide 8.0 EMS and Continuing Nurse Education contact hours.

“Conquering the 12-Lead ECG” will be held Oct. 18 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Regional West Education Center, on the upper level of the hospital’s main lobby at 4021 Avenue B, Scottsbluff, Neb.

To register, contact Trish Garner at Trish.Garner@RWHS.org or call 308-430-1440. Regional West employees may register through Relias. The course number 810106.

Regional West Health Services is an approved provider of continuing nursing education by the Midwest Multistate Division, an accredited approver by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission on Accreditation.