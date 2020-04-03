SCOTTSBLUFF ― For patients’ safety, Regional West’s Bariatrics Support Groups are moving to Zoom, an online meeting platform, until further notice. The Zoom app can be downloaded to mobile devices and computers from the App Store or Google Play.

Zoom meetings will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. on the second Tuesdays of every month. These free meetings are open to the public at: https://RNHN.zoom.us/j/3086302249.

Regional West’s bariatric support group provides support for people who are dealing with extra weight or have undergone weight loss surgery and are continuing on a weight loss journey. Support persons or others interested in learning about weight loss options are also welcome to attend. Discussions are facilitated by certified Bariatric Support Group Leader Becca Lattin, registered nurse.

For more information, contact Lattin at 308-630-2249, or Rebecca.Lattin@rwhs.org.