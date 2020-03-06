SCOTTSBLUFF ― Regional West Community Health and the Scotts Bluff County Health Department will offer a free seven-week fall-prevention class for people age 55 and older beginning April 16 at The Village at Regional West in Scottsbluff.
The Stepping On program provides information, skills, and exercises to reduce the risk of accidental falls. The free classes are helpful to any adult over 55 years old who has had a fall in the past year, has a fear of falling, lives at home, and does not suffer from dementia.
Participants learn how to spot risks, how to make their homes safer, and how to use regular activity to improve balance and coordination. Classes cover strength training, vision, balance, medications, safe footwear, and potential fall hazards.
Stepping On classes will be held on Thursdays, April 16 through May 28, from 1 to 3 p.m. at The Village at Regional West, 320 East 42nd Street, Scottsbluff.
The registration deadline is April 9, but early registration is advised as enrollment is limited. To register for Stepping On, call Regional West Community Health at 308-630-1580.
