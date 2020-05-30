SCOTTSBLUFF ― Beginning June 1, you can see a healthcare provider anytime, anywhere with Regional West Connect − the new mobile application for virtual healthcare visits from Regional West.

With Regional West Connect, healthcare providers are able to diagnose, treat, and prescribe medication for non-emergency conditions via mobile app or video.

Regional West Connect makes non-emergency healthcare visits more convenient than ever before, and more affordable. Regional West Connect visits are $69, out-of-pocket cost may be less depending on insurance provider.

“Once you register for Regional West Connect you will have 24-hour access to a network of Regional West providers and U.S. board-certified physicians in internal medicine, family medicine, or pediatrics,” said Martha Stricker MBA, RN, CMPE, executive director of Regional Services. “Regional West Connect will make provider visits more convenient and more affordable than ever before.”

To download the free Regional West Connect app, visit RegionalWestConnect.org. For more information about Regional West Connect, visit www.rwhs.org.