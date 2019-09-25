SCOTTSBLUFF — Prostate Cancer Awareness Month is in full effect and Regional West Cancer Services wants men to know that getting screened could save their life.
All September, Panhandle residents and Americans nationwide have been encouraged to “light it blue.” Blue is the color associated with prostate cancer awareness.
One in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. Establishing a routine schedule for prostate cancer screening is the best way to detect prostate cancer in its earliest stages—giving you the greatest chance of successful treatment.
To learn more about prostate cancer prevention and treatment options, call Regional West Cancer Treatment Center at 308-630-1348.
