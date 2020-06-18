Regional West Foundation receives $30,000 grant From OTCF

SCOTTSBLUFF ― Regional West Foundation is proud to receive $30,000 from the Oregon Trail Community Foundation (OTCF) to help fund the purchase of the da Vinci® Surgical System, an advanced robotic system that can have many benefits, including less pain, shorter hospital stays, reduced blood loss, less scarring, and quicker recovery times.

OTCF is a benevolent community trust organized to benefit citizens of western Nebraska and Goshen and Platte Counties in eastern Wyoming. The OTCF board of directors voted unanimously to award a $30,000 grant to Regional West Foundation for the innovative robotic system.

“Regional West Foundation is thrilled to receive this grant for the da Vinci® Surgical System,” said John Massey, Regional West Foundation chair. “We extend our sincerest thanks to OTCF for their generosity and support in our mission to provide quality, advanced healthcare to our region.”

Regional West’s new robotic surgery suite, featuring the da Vinci® Surgical System, opened in February. Robotic surgery combines the best features of traditional open and minimally-invasive laparoscopic surgery. It is well-suited for gynecologic, prostate, kidney, gallbladder, hernia, and colorectal surgeries.