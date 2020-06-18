Regional West Foundation receives $30,000 grant From OTCF

Oregon Trail Community Foundation Board President Travis Hiner and Executive Director, Cathy McDaniel, present Regional West Foundation Director of Development Julie Marshall with a check for the da Vinci® Surgical System.

 Courtesy photo

SCOTTSBLUFF ― Regional West Foundation is proud to receive $30,000 from the Oregon Trail Community Foundation (OTCF) to help fund the purchase of the da Vinci® Surgical System, an advanced robotic system that can have many benefits, including less pain, shorter hospital stays, reduced blood loss, less scarring, and quicker recovery times.

OTCF is a benevolent community trust organized to benefit citizens of western Nebraska and Goshen and Platte Counties in eastern Wyoming. The OTCF board of directors voted unanimously to award a $30,000 grant to Regional West Foundation for the innovative robotic system.

“Regional West Foundation is thrilled to receive this grant for the da Vinci® Surgical System,” said John Massey, Regional West Foundation chair. “We extend our sincerest thanks to OTCF for their generosity and support in our mission to provide quality, advanced healthcare to our region.”

Regional West’s new robotic surgery suite, featuring the da Vinci® Surgical System, opened in February. Robotic surgery combines the best features of traditional open and minimally-invasive laparoscopic surgery. It is well-suited for gynecologic, prostate, kidney, gallbladder, hernia, and colorectal surgeries.

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.