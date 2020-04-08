SCOTTSBLUFF ― Regional West is proud to honor its Community Health department during National Public Health Week, which runs April 5 to April 11.

According to the American Health Care Association (AHCA), the first week of April has been declared National Public Health Week since 1995. Communities across the nation dedicate this week to community health workers who put themselves on the front lines every day for the health of others.

“In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, we especially appreciate our community health workers,” said John Mentgen, FACHE, president and CEO of Regional West Health Services. “They have worked tirelessly to keep our region’s communities safe. We are fortunate to have them, and we appreciate their steadfast commitment during this challenging time.”

Regional West Medical Center’s Community Health department works in cooperation with the Scotts Bluff County Health department to serve the county’s residents. Regional West’s Community Health provides nursing services, including immunization clinics, flu clinics, and educational programs for Scotts Bluff County. Community Health also conducts investigations for infectious disease for Scotts Bluff County, as well as maintaining bio-preparedness to keep the region safe in the event of natural or manmade disasters.