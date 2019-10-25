Scottsbluff – In recognition of National Health Care Facilities and Engineering Week, Regional West extends its appreciation to the building and grounds staff, facility managers, and engineers for all they do to maintain the hospital and clinics.

“Our Facilities staff members are the ones who make sure everything in the building runs smoothly for the comfort and safety of patients and staff−from fixing the plumbing, to adjusting the air conditioning, to making repairs, to plowing parking lots on snowy mornings, and more,” said Tim Osterholm, executive vice president and chief operating officer.

The Facilities Management staff is responsible for construction and maintenance of the medical center’s complex facilities, systems, and equipment. Regional West relies on the individuals and teams to effectively manage the building and grounds to provide a safe and comfortable environment of care.