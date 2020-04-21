SCOTTSBLUFF – Regional West is proud to honor our over 300 volunteers during National Volunteer Week, which runs April 19 to April 25.

The theme for National Volunteer Week is Celebrate Service – an opportunity to shine a light on the people and causes that inspire us to serve. Volunteerism empowers individuals to find their purpose, take their passion, and turn it into meaningful change. When each of us answers the call to make a difference, we make progress in solving our most persistent problems and create stronger communities and a more just society

At Regional West, volunteers staff hospital information centers and the surgery waiting room; deliver patient mail, magazines and flowers; buy for, manage, and clerk in the Gift Shop; volunteer at the immunization clinic, Cancer Treatment Center, and the Breast Health Center; and provide clerical, non-clinical, and/or technical support for a number of departments.

“Our volunteers are vital to our health system. We can’t thank them enough for the time, compassion, and dedication they provide the staff and patients at Regional West,” said Ally Berggren, Regional West Volunteer Services director.

National Volunteer Week was established in 1974 and has grown exponentially each year, with thousands of volunteer projects and special events scheduled throughout the week. It is an opportunity to honor the impact of all those who do good in our communities and inspire others to make a difference and improve the world.

Through volunteering, you can make our community a better place and enrich your life and others’ lives. When you volunteer you create connections, meet new people, see old friends, get real-world experience, and have fun. Individuals interested in volunteering should have a positive attitude and enjoy helping others.

“We are always proud to celebrate the generosity of our amazing volunteers, especially during this week. They always go above and beyond by assisting family members, sharing kindness with a patient, and extending inspiration to all. Please join us in recognizing them for their efforts and successes as we celebrate National Volunteer Week,” said John Mentgen, President and CEO of Regional West Health Services.

For more information about becoming a Regional West volunteer, visit rwhs.org/ways-give/volunteers-friends.