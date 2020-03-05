SCOTTSBLUFF ― Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to wear their wildest boxer shorts, family-friendly costume, or favorite running gear, and join Regional West for a great cause!

The eighth annual Boxer Rebellion Against Colon Cancer 5K Fun Run/Walk will be held Saturday, March 21 at Regional West. It’s a fun, healthy, family-friendly way to show support for colon cancer prevention and screening. The event is sponsored by the Regional West Endoscopy Department.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m. the day of the race. The race will begin at 9 a.m. at the Scottsbluff Surgery Center, located at 4022 Ave. B in Scottsbluff, just west of the Regional West Emergency Department. Registration is $15 per person. All proceeds will go to the Festival of Hope.

Prizes will be awarded for the first and second finishers in men’s, women’s, and children’s divisions.

For more information, call Megan Covalt, at 308-630-2842.