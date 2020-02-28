SCOTTSBLUFF ― Starting March 1, Regional West is seeking 10 students interested in healthcare careers for the summer 2020 High School Internship Program. The paid, work-based learning internships run nine weeks, from June 1 through July 31, giving participants a jump start on their healthcare careers.
For current high school sophomores, juniors, or seniors, Regional West’s internship program provides experience in both clinical and non-clinical roles. Participants will rotate through various departments and learn real workplace expectations while making connections with a wide variety of healthcare professionals. High school interns are paid part-time Regional West employees.
Applications are open from March 1 to March 15. Applicants must complete an online application and include a cover letter, resume, essay, current GPA, and two letters of reference. Interviews will be conducted on April 15, 16, and 17 with a team of leaders from Regional West. Please visit https://www.rwhs.org/careers/internships for specific information required.
For more information, visit www.rwhs.org/careers/internships or contact Scott Alwin, Service Excellence director, at 308-630-1820 or email Scott.Alwin@rwhs.org.
