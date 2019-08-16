SCOTTSBLUFF ― Regional West invites people to be their guest at the Kids Bicycle Helmet Safety event on Saturday, Aug. 17. The event will be held outdoors on the east side of St. Mary Plaza, 3700 Ave. B, Scottsbluff.

Regional West will offer complimentary kids bicycle helmets between 10 a.m. and noon for children who attend and are properly fitted for a helmet. Helmet supplies are limited and will be offered until they run out.

For more information about the Regional West Kids Bicycle Helmet Safety event, contact Teresa Thomas, Regional West injury prevention nurse, at 308-630-1584.