SCOTTSBLUFF – Regional West Community Health and Family Medicine clinics will hold flu shot clinics in area communities throughout the month of October.

“Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness that can lead to serious complications in young children, older adults, and those with chronic diseases,” said Paulette Schnell, RN, MSN, director of Regional West Community Health and Scotts Bluff County Health Department. “We strongly recommend vaccination because influenza can lead to bacterial pneumonia, ear infections, sinus infections, and worsening of chronic medical conditions such as heart failure, asthma, and diabetes.”

Walk-in flu shot clinics at Scottsbluff, Sidney, Chappell, and several locations in Garden County, will be open to children over age six months, children, teens and adults of all ages. All insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid will be accepted at the walk-in clinics. Patients should bring their insurance, Medicaid, and/or Medicare cards with them. Flexible options will be available for those with no insurance. The cost of the flu vaccinations for those paying cash will be $35.

The date and times for Regional West walk-in flu shot clinics are as follows:

Scottsbluff - Saturday, Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Community Health office at St. Mary Plaza, 3700 Avenue B.

Sidney - Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 3 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 19 from 8 a.m. to noon; and Thursday, Oct. 31 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Dorwart Cancer Care Center, 830 Pine Street.

Lewellen - Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Tiger Den.

Lemoyne – Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Senior Center.

Lisco - Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Points West Bank.

Oshkosh - Regional West Garden County will begin offering flu vaccinations to the community at the clinic on Sept. 23.

For more information about the upcoming Regional West flu shot clinics, please call Regional West Community Health, 308-630-1580.