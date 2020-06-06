SCOTTSBLUFF ― Regional West Bariatrics and Weight Loss Surgery is offering a free online weight loss surgery seminar for people interested in learning about the benefits of bariatric surgery.

This no-commitment educational program discusses the different bariatric surgery options available at Regional West, including laparoscopic (LAP) band, gastric bypass, and gastric sleeve surgery.

Research shows that weight-loss surgery is the only effective treatment to combat severe obesity and maintain weight loss in the long term. It resolves type 2 diabetes in most patients and improves and resolves other chronic diseases and conditions, including sleep apnea, hypertension, joint and back pain, reflux, and more.

Bariatric surgery has been performed at Regional West Medical Center since 1980. Surgeon Jeffrey Holloway, MD, FACS, specializes in laparoscopic gastric band surgery, and surgeon Jason LaTowsky, MD, is fellowship-trained in both the laparoscopic gastric bypass and gastric sleeve procedures. Regional West is nationally accredited as a Comprehensive Center by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP), a joint program of the American College of Surgeons.

To watch the free seminar, fill out the online registration form at https://www.rwhs.org/bariatrics-online-seminar, and you will be connected to the seminar. For the best viewing experience on a computer or mobile device, read technical guideline tips at https://www.rwhs.org/technical-guidelines.

For more information, visit RWMCWeightLossOptions.com or call Bariatric Coordinator Becca Lattin, RN, at 308-630-2249.