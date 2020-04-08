SCOTTSBLUFF ― Regional West Physicians Clinic specialists have joined primary care providers in offering virtual healthcare visits for their patients.

The latest Regional West Physicians Clinics to offer the option of virtual visits include General Surgery, Women’s Center, Orthopaedics, Neurosurgery, Pulmonology, Oncology, Nephrology, Radiation Oncology, Rehabilitation Medicine, and Neurology. Almost all Regional West Physicians Clinic healthcare providers are now offering the virtual visits to provide exams, consultations, and follow-up appointments.

Patients can choose to see their provider in person or to stay home and keep their healthcare appointment using an easy to download app on a smartphone or computer.

“Virtual visits allow you to keep your distance and get treatment, follow-ups, and medication prescriptions you need following a procedure or for illnesses and minor injuries,” said Martha Stricker, MBA, RN, CMPE, executive director of Regional Services. “This is a great way to put technology to work for the benefit of our patients.”

To schedule or convert your appointment to a virtual exam, call your provider at Regional West Physicians Clinic.

Virtual visits are also available at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Family Medicine in Scottsbluff and Sidney; Internal Medicine, Skin Clinic and Medical Aesthetic Center, Behavioral Health, Pediatrics; Diabetes Care Center; Pain Clinic; Urology; and Ear, Nose, and Throat, Head and Neck Surgery.