SCOTTSBLUFF ― To protect patients and staff and slow the spread of COVID-19, Regional West has implemented a number of safety measures at its healthcare facilities.

In addition to highly trained physicians and advanced practice providers, Regional West has an infection prevention nurse specialist on staff, public health nurse specialists, and Scotts Bluff County health director Paulette Schnell, RN, MSN, also serves as the Scotts Bluff County Health director. Regularly scheduled training is held to test and improve responses, often in cooperation with county and state emergency management experts. Regional West follows CDC guidelines and is currently working closely with the state health department following the positive COVID-19 test result of a Scotts Bluff county resident.

Regional West Physicians Clinic is now offering virtual healthcare visits so patients can see their providers from the security of their homes. Virtual visits are available with providers from Regional West Physicians Clinic-Family Medicine in Scottsbluff and Sidney; Internal Medicine, Skin Clinic and Medical Aesthetic Center, Behavioral Health, Pediatrics; Diabetes Care Center; Pain Clinic; and Ear, Nose, and Throat, Head and Neck Surgery. Efforts are ongoing to add more clinics and services soon.

Urgent Care patient services has moved to Regional West Physicians Clinic-Family Medicine, located in Medical Plaza South for non-respiratory illness and injuries at this location. Hours for Urgent Care are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Urgent Care location is now only treating respiratory illnesses by appointment. Individuals who are experiencing respiratory symptoms, including cough, and fever with shortness of breath, are asked to call 308-630-2100 and screeners will assist them in making an appointment at the Respiratory Clinic, located at 3011 Avenue B. Walk-ins are not accepted at the Respiratory Clinic.

Regional West is asking anyone in the western Nebraska region who has potentially been exposed to COVID-19 and has a fever, sore throat, and cough with shortness of breath to call 308-630-1580 before coming to any Regional West healthcare facility, or you may call your provider and follow his or her medical advice. Healthcare providers will determine if the patient can be cared for at home or if screening is necessary. Screeners will guide you to appropriate care.

Regional West has added changes to the Emergency Trauma Center that enhances care for patients and respiratory patients. Signage and staff are ready to assist patients when they arrive to the building.

If your healthcare provider, or screener, has been determined that a COVID-19 test is warranted, off-site testing is being done by appointment only at 3912 Avenue B. Community Health will assist you in making the appointment.

“We want to assure the public that Regional West has been planning and preparing for weeks to provide healthcare services during the pandemic. The safety of our patients and staff continues to be Regional West’s highest priority,” said John Mentgen, President and CEO, Regional West Health Services.

Regional West continues to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and is working closely with Nebraska’s state epidemiologist and their team of experts regarding care of the patient. Proper safety protocols and procedures have been followed, with patient and staff safety given the highest priority. Regional West is experienced in treating infectious diseases and our staff is highly trained in infection prevention protocols.