SCOTTSBLUFF ― As Regional West marks its 17th year of providing ground ambulance service and 24th year of providing air ambulance service in Cheyenne County, family physician Clinton Dorwart, MD, of Sidney says the partnership has been very beneficial to area residents.

“Initially, a private organization ran the ambulance then the hospital tried to provide the service. The city of Sidney and Cheyenne County also assisted the hospital with the ambulance service. Eventually, Regional West stepped up to help out the community and the hospital at a time it was needed and they have continued to serve Cheyenne County well,” said Dorwart. “Our relationship with Air Link and Regional West Emergency Medical Services has been a good partnership,” he added.

Since 1995, when Regional West launched its air ambulance program, Air Link has transported more than 800 patients from Sidney for medical and trauma care.

And since July 12, 2002, when Regional West began providing ground ambulance service in Sidney, Regional West Emergency Medical Services has responded to over 14,800 requests for service.

As the lead Level II Trauma Center in Nebraska’s Region 4, Regional West has established and supports all components of a strong trauma system, including the Panhandle-wide communications network, training for emergency medical services providers, outreach and consultation to regional critical access hospitals, injury prevention activities, ALS ambulance service, helicopter and fixed wing air ambulance service, and more.

“Regional West has everything we need to provide quality emergency and trauma care and do it well,” said Regional West Emergency Medical Services Manager Randy Meininger.

With the addition of the Air Link fixed wing aircraft, patients have easier, faster access to emergency and trauma services at Regional West. It also makes it possible to carry larger patient loads, fly in varying weather conditions, and transport patients long distances if they need specialized services, such as burn care or transplant surgery.

“We have a long tradition of providing quality emergency and trauma services for the Nebraska Panhandle and surrounding states, and we look forward to continuing to serve Sidney and the southern Panhandle,” said Air Link Director Ryan W. Gochoel.