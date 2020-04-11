SCOTTSBLUFF ― As an increased safety precaution for Regional West patients and staff, Regional West’s North Plaza Laboratory Services has temporarily moved to a conference room in Scottsbluff’s Hampton Inn and Suites, located at Highway 26 and Avenue B. The conference room is accessible through the hotel’s east entrance and is the first door on the right. All patients seeking blood draws are encouraged to utilize this location instead of the Regional West Campus.

Phlebotomy and specimen drop-off services are now available at the Hampton Inn and Suites location Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. No appointment is necessary. To reach North Plaza Laboratory Services at their new location, call 308-630-1668.

West Nebraska Blood Center has also relocated to the Hampton Inn and Suites location and is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are preferred. For the current week’s blood drive schedule or to make an appointment, call 308-630-2477.

Regional West Laboratory Services offers a full range of clinical laboratory services to a diverse clientele of health care providers throughout Nebraska, Wyoming, Iowa, and South Dakota. In addition to hospitals and physician clinics, the lab also serves home health agencies, nursing homes, law enforcement agencies and veterinarians. Regional West Laboratory Services is accredited by the Commission on Laboratory Accreditation of the College of American Pathologists (CAP). This rigorous inspection program is designed to ensure the highest standard of care for laboratory patients.