SCOTTSBLUFF ― New nursing graduates are invited to attend Regional West’s new nursing graduates hiring event Monday, March 2, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Regional West’s Education Center.
Attendees will get the chance to meet with managers and directors from the Physicians Clinic and the Medical Center and participate in interviews, tours, drawings, and giveaways. Information about bonuses and loan forgiveness will also be shared. Selected candidates who bring resumes to the event may receive job offers.
The first 15 people through the door will receive prizes, plus the chance to win a new Littmann stethoscope. Refreshments will be provided for all.
For more information, contact Danna Walker at 308-630-1121 or danna.walker@rwhs.org.
