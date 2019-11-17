SCOTTSBLUFF – Volunteers & Friends of Regional West will host its annual fall book fair November 20 through 22 at Regional West Education Center, located on the upper level of the main lobby at Regional West Medical Center. The book fair will be open Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 21 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Friday, Nov. 22 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The book fair will feature a wide range of books for all ages and other gift items. This fundraising event is open to the public.
Proceeds from the book fair help the Volunteers & Friends of Regional West fund scholarships for health care education, and support hospital services, programs, and projects.
