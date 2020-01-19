SCOTTSBLUFF ― Regional West Medical Center, which brought weight loss surgery to the region more than 35 years ago and is nationally accredited by one of the nation’s most prestigious bariatric surgery accrediting organization, is now also designated a Blue Distinction Center for Bariatric Surgery.

Regional West is accredited as a comprehensive center under the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program, known as MBSAQIP, a joint program of the American College of Surgeons and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.

To earn the MBSAQIP designation, Regional West met essential criteria for staffing, training, facility infrastructure, and protocols for care, promoting its ability to support patients with severe obesity. The medical center also participates in a national data registry that yields semiannual reports on the quality of its processes and outcomes, identifying opportunities for continuous quality improvement.

Regional West was recently designated a Blue Distinction Center for Bariatric Surgery. Blue Distinction Centers provide a full range of bariatric surgical care; including surgery, post-operative care, outpatient follow-up care, and patient education. The commitment to quality care results in better overall outcomes for bariatric surgery patients.

“We are extremely proud that the weight loss surgery program at Regional West has received accreditation from one of the nation’s top national bariatric accrediting organizations,” said Regional West bariatric surgeon Jason LaTowsky, MD. “This recognition signifies a level of excellence in bariatric surgery and acknowledges our commitment to providing exceptional care for our bariatric patients.”

Bariatric surgery has been performed at Regional West Medical Center since 1980. Surgeon Jeffrey Holloway, MD, FACS, specializes in laparoscopic gastric band surgery, and surgeon Jason LaTowsky, MD, is fellowship-trained in both the laparoscopic gastric bypass and gastric sleeve procedures.

For additional information about weight loss surgery at Regional West, visit RWMCWeightLossOptions.com or call Bariatric Coordinator Becca Lattin, RN, at 308-630-2249.