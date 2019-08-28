Regional West welcomes eight new providers

SCOTTSBLUFF ― Regional West is pleased to welcome eight new providers to its medical staff.

Saed Awadallah, MD, is a physician at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Pulmonology, Critical Care. He and his colleagues provide care for patients with pulmonary disease and critical illness using state-of-the-art clinical evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment services. Dr. Awadallah earned a medical degree from St. Georges University School of Medicine, Grenada, West Indies, and is board certified in Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease.

Leslie Cavazos, MD, is a physician at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Rehabilitation Medicine. As the medical specialty dedicated to treating illness or injury that affects how we move, the goal of rehabilitation medicine is to restore maximum function lost through injury, illness, or disabling conditions by treating the whole person; not just a condition. Dr. Cavazos earned a medical degree from the University of Iowa College of Medicine, Iowa City, and is board certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

Like He, MD, is a physician at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Family Medicine, Scottsbluff. With five clinics, Regional West’s Family Medicine providers care for every member of the family, including newborns, children, teens, adults, and seniors. Dr. He earned a medical degree from Guangzhou Medical College, Guangzhou, China, and is board certified in Family Medicine.

Bradley Hertzler, MD, is a physician at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Surgery, Vascular Diagnostics. The practice is dedicated to providing comprehensive surgical services for the panhandle of Nebraska and eastern Wyoming. Dr. Hertzler earned a medical degree from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine, Omaha, and is board eligible in Surgery.

John Massey, MD, is a physician at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Pain Management. As the only dedicated pain clinic in western Nebraska, the clinic offers a full spectrum of care for people with chronic pain and debilitating pain issues. Dr. Massey earned a medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, and is board certified in Pain Medicine.

Ruba Sarsour, DO, is a physician at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Nephrology. She and her colleagues provide comprehensive diagnosis, care, and long-term management of kidney disease in patients age 19 and older. Dr. Sarsour earned a medical degree from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, Blacksburg, Va, and is board certified in Internal Medicine and Nephrology.

Amanda Sheridan, MD, a Gering native, is a physician at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Women’s Center. While providing women with a lifetime of complete care for 39 years, The Women’s Center specializes in obstetrics and gynecology, which includes the examination, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of all aspects of women’s health. Dr. Sheridan earned a medical degree from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, Calif., and is board eligible in Obstetrics and Gynecology.

John Vassar, MD, is an anesthesiologist at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Anesthesiology. Regional West’s anesthesiologists develop an individualized anesthetic plan for each patient prior to surgery, and employ a full range of techniques to ensure patient safety and comfort before, during, and after every procedure. Dr. Vassar earned a medical degree from St. Louis University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Mo., and is board certified in Anesthesiology.

To learn more about these providers, visit rwhs.org/find-provider.