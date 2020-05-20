Regional West welcomes first new providers of 2020

SCOTTSBLUFF ― Regional West is pleased to welcome four new providers to its medical staff.

Liane Donovan, MD, is a physician at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Pain Management. As the only dedicated pain clinic in western Nebraska, Regional West Physicians Clinic-Pain Management offers a full spectrum of care for people with chronic pain and debilitating pain issues. Dr. Donovan earned a medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine, Kansas City, Kansas, and is board certified in Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine.

Satyam Kalan, MD, and Michael Lafuente, MD, see patients at Regional West Medical Center as part of the Regional West Physicians Clinic-Hospitalist Service. Regional West’s primary care providers and specialists have the option of partnering with hospitalists, who specialize in the care of hospitalized patients, to manage their adult patients’ medical care during a hospital stay.

Dr. Kalan earned a medical degree from the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine, Tampa, and is board certified in Internal Medicine.

Dr. Lafuente earned a medical degree from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico, and is board certified in Internal Medicine.

Paula Hopkins, MSN, FNP-C, is a nurse practitioner at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Neurosurgery. The clinic offers compassionate, comprehensive neurosurgical care for diseases of the brain, spine, spinal cord, and peripheral nerves, including chronic pain and degenerative diseases of the neck and lower back.

Hopkins earned a Master of Science degree in Nursing from Spring Arbor University, Spring Arbor, Michigan, and is certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.