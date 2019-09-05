SCOTTSBLUFF ― The Regional West Education Department is now accepting registrations for an AARP Safe Driver Course. It will be held Oct. 25, 1 to 5 p.m. at Regional West Medical Plaza South, room 1202.

The course is designed to refresh driving skills and knowledge of defensive driving, highway designs, limitations, and provide other important tips. The AARP Smart Driver course is specifically designed for drivers age 50 and older.

The fee for the course is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members, and can be paid at the beginning of the class. A workbook will be provided.

For more information and to register for the AARP Safe Driver Course, contact Shelley Thomas at 308-220-8313.