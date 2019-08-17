SCOTTSBLUFF ― Regional West Cancer Services is now accepting registrations to attend Camp Hope, a free, three-day, two-night camp for cancer survivors and their support persons. It will be held Aug. 23-25 at Trails West YMCA Camp in Scottsbluff.

Camp Hope weekend is a summer camp experience for cancer patients. It gives cancer survivors an opportunity to explore the hopeful side of cancer while providing a vacation from everyday stress and worry. Participants attend group sessions to learn skills for coping with cancer and its after‐effects while enhancing their quality of life.

For the past 29 years, Camp Hope has given hope and strength to cancer survivors, their families and friends, and the professional staff who provide the program. Camp counselors include Regional West physicians, nurses, therapists, clergy, counselors, pharmacists, social workers, associates, and volunteers.

Camp Hope is offered free of charge to cancer survivors throughout the region. For more information or to enroll in Camp Hope, contact Kim Croft, RN, BSN, at 308-225-3982 or kimbera.croft@rwhs.org.