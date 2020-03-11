BRIDGEPORT - Nebraska Extension will be offering the ServSafe® Manager Training Program for food service managers and employees April 16-17 in Bridgeport. The training will take place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the 21st Century Reconditioning Center at 705 Main St.

Registrations are due by March 31. Find the registration form and more information at https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/scottsbluff-morrill/ or contact Nebraska Extension at 308-632-1480 or Tammie Ostdiek at tostdiek5@unl.edu.

Providing safe food to customers is an ultimate goal of restaurants and food services. The ServSafe® Manager Training is the industry leader for food service training and is part of the National Restaurant Association Management Certification Program. Over 1 million food service managers and employees have been certified through ServSafe®.

Food Service professionals will learn at the training about preventing food safety issues they face daily. Key topics will be:

— Provide safe food

— Prevent contamination, food-borne illness & food allergens

— The Safe Food Handler

— Avoid hazards in purchasing, receiving and storage of food

— Safe food preparation, holding and service

— Food safety management systems

— Safe facilities and pest management

— Cleaning and sanitizing

Participants will receive the latest edition of ServSafe® Manager book, materials, refreshment and lunches. They also may take the ServSafe® Food Protection Manager Certification exam at the conclusion of the training.