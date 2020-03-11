BRIDGEPORT - Nebraska Extension will be offering the ServSafe® Manager Training Program for food service managers and employees April 16-17 in Bridgeport. The training will take place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the 21st Century Reconditioning Center at 705 Main St.
Registrations are due by March 31. Find the registration form and more information at https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/scottsbluff-morrill/ or contact Nebraska Extension at 308-632-1480 or Tammie Ostdiek at tostdiek5@unl.edu.
Providing safe food to customers is an ultimate goal of restaurants and food services. The ServSafe® Manager Training is the industry leader for food service training and is part of the National Restaurant Association Management Certification Program. Over 1 million food service managers and employees have been certified through ServSafe®.
Food Service professionals will learn at the training about preventing food safety issues they face daily. Key topics will be:
— Provide safe food
— Prevent contamination, food-borne illness & food allergens
— The Safe Food Handler
— Avoid hazards in purchasing, receiving and storage of food
— Safe food preparation, holding and service
— Food safety management systems
— Safe facilities and pest management
— Cleaning and sanitizing
Participants will receive the latest edition of ServSafe® Manager book, materials, refreshment and lunches. They also may take the ServSafe® Food Protection Manager Certification exam at the conclusion of the training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.