ALLIANCE — Western Nebraska Community College’s Powerline Construction & Maintenance Technology program not only allows students to receive hands on learning in an exciting field, but also puts them on the fast-track to a career following graduation.

The program is designed for graduates to immediately enter the workforce as an apprentice, the first step toward becoming a Journeyman Lineman.

Learn all about the program at the Powerline Construction & Maintenance Open House, Oct. 16, from 2:30 - 6 p.m., at the Powerline Lab in Alliance at 1621 Kansas Street.

The event is free and open to any prospective student and their family who is interested in the powerline industry. Attendees can participate in hands-on activities with simulations, including the rescue pole top, digger and bucket tops, and pole climbing.

“The Powerline Construction & Maintenance Open House is always such an exciting event,” WNCC Admissions Director Gretchen Foster said. “This is a great opportunity to learn about an industry that offers competitive wages, as well as meet and speak with those who work in the industry.”

Prospective students can speak with Powerline Instructor Edward Salazar, and current students in the program. WNCC Admissions representatives will be on hand, as well, to discuss scholarships and financial aid opportunities, or answer any additional questions. A complimentary meal will be served to those in attendance.

For more information, or to RSVP, please contact Foster at gretchen@wncc.edu or308-635-6183.